Governor Hutchinson approves Arkansas safety school report

The Arkansas School Safety Commission spent several months preparing recommendations for school districts to have better security.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Hutchinson reinstated the Arkansas School Safety Commission after the Uvalde School shooting earlier this year.

Now that the report is done, the Governor has made sure that these recommendations don't go unheard.

In a letter, the Governor asked that school districts work to implement as many of the recommendations as possible.

The Commission provided dozens of recommendations in their final report.

These included that schools should have an armed presence during school hours at all times, and student resource officers should have access to body armor and ballistic helmets in case of an active killer situation.

The Governor also highlighted two things the legislature can do to support the commission in its recommendations.

One, the commission asked that an Arkansas Code be revised that right now requires doors and exits to be unlocked during school hours. If passed, it would require those doors closed and locked except for transition times.

Two, the legislature should pass recurring funding for these changes to continue in the future.