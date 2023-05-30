Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files motion to reverse LEARNS Act restraining order

Gov. Sarah Sanders' education reform bill was expected to go into effect in August, but a recent decision by a judge put that on hold.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion asking the state Supreme Court to allow the LEARNS Act to continue.

A Pulaski County judge issued a temporary restraining order on the bill last week.

The temporary restraining order tests the nature in which the LEARNS Act was passed through the legislature, claiming that lawmakers didn't hold a separate vote on the emergency clause, which would make it take effect immediately.

The order said that school districts could not take action based on the LEARNS Act until it becomes law in the first week of August.

Griffin said in his motion that the recent ruling by the judge could cause chaos and irreparable harm.

"There's no reason to put the state's educational system and the plans for the schools around the state on hold," Griffin said.

Ali Noland, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, issued a statement Tuesday that claims the legislature violated the Arkansas Constitution.

"When passing the LEARNS Act and several other bills this session, the legislature blatantly violated the requirements of the Arkansas Constitution," Noland said.

According to Noland, they will be filing a response to the attorney general's motion this week.

Following the judge's order, Gov. Sarah Sanders released a statement refuting the legitimacy of the lawsuit.