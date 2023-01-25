'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

A school that puts students on a specific career path is set to open its doors in August 2023. Here's what makes it different from an ordinary high school.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift.

The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023.

The school is being called the "first of its kind" in the Natural State as the focus is aimed at putting students on a specific career path.

"We're gonna have small classes, and each student will have a personalized plan that focuses on their interests," School Commandant Jason Smedley said. "Focuses on their learning and their ability to continue to grow."

The Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy plan to incorporate programs like junior ROTC and a similar first responder program with an emphasis on law enforcement, training in fire and medical emergency response.

The high school, which will host the standard 9th through 12th graders, will have a curriculum that also includes engineering, stem programs and coding.

The campus will span 25 acres once completed.



Currently, the school administration is working to get new furniture and is making sure classrooms are ready to go with the most up-to-date technology.

“We want to make sure that each student is able to succeed in their own way," Smedley said. "And they're able to pursue their endeavors after high school."