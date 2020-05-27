WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Students across the country may soon get increased education about the Holocaust in the classroom.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new Holocaust education bill into law this week. The bill, called the Never Again Education Act, was co-sponsored by U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan, who represents Florida's 16th District, which includes Bradenton and Sarasota.
Florida is one of 12 states that currently requires schools to teach the history of the Holocaust.
The bill would establish a fund at the Department of Education that will award grants for Holocaust education programs. Regional workshops would also be created to help assist middle school and high school teachers throughout the country to incorporate Holocaust education into their curricula.
The bill was passed in the U.S. House in January and in the Senate in May.
“This funding and training would help educators teach young Americans of the Holocaust’s atrocities,” Congressman Buchanan said. “The increase of anti-Semitism that we have seen in Florida and across the country is unacceptable. We must deny the purveyors of anti-Semitism the opportunity to spread this hate among our students.”
Read the full text of the Never Again Education Act here.
RELATED: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart
RELATED: Virtually tour a Tampa Bay area museum while you're staying home
RELATED: 'Don't forget': Jewish group stresses education in Holocaust remembrance
RELATED: Florida governor honors Holocaust Remembrance Day
RELATED: Holocaust survivor recalls the lie that saved her life at Auschwitz
RELATED: Holocaust museum to denier running for Pinellas County commission seat: It happened, it’s fact
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's how Crew Dragon compares to the 8 other spaceships that have carried humans
- Troopers say open roads have led to a need for speed across the Tampa Bay area
- Floridians can get 13 additional weeks of unemployment under federal program
- Will a judge be able to force Florida to speed up unemployment fixes, payments of benefits?
- Weather forecast looks iffy -- but better -- for historic SpaceX, NASA launch
- Mayor: 4 Minneapolis police officers involved in death of George Floyd terminated
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter