How to collect school supplies, donate to local school districts in central Arkansas

THV11, Kroger and Heart of Arkansas United Way have partnered together to help elementary schools and teachers with supplies in central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Each year, Arkansas teachers spend, on average, $500 from their own pockets to make sure every student has what they need.

That’s why THV11, Kroger, and Heart of Arkansas United Way have partnered together to help elementary schools and teachers, as we’ll be collecting supplies for Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski County Special school districts.

Here are some ways to help this year:

Collect school supplies and donate! A number of businesses in the metro are collecting supplies, offering discounts, and presenting drop-off bins for donated items. THV11 will be live at the following Kroger locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where you can shop for and drop off supplies: Monday, August 9: McCain Blvd, collecting for NLRSD Tuesday, August 10: 8415 W. Markham St. for LRSD Wednesday, August 11: 14000 Cantrell Rd. for PCSSD You can also donate online here. And shop for school supplies on Amazon here.



The following items are most needed: Dry erase board erasers Dry erase markers Plastic rulers Crayola markers and crayons Red ballpoint pens Black ballpoint pens #2 pencils Elmer’s glue sticks and liquid glue Highlighters Pink erasers Spiral notebooks and composition notebooks, wide ruled Loose leaf paper, wide ruled Kids’ scissors Twin pocket folders



Supplies will be provided to the following schools:

North Little Rock School District

Amboy Elementary

Glenview Elementary

Meadow Park Elementary

Ridge Road Elementary

Seventh Street Elementary

Little Rock School District

Bale Elementary

Martin Luther King Elementary

Meadowcliff Elementary

Rockefeller Elementary

Romine Elementary

Stephens Elementary

Washington Elementary

Watson Elementary

Western Hills Elementary

Pulaski County Special School District