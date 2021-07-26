How to collect school supplies, donate to local school districts in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Each year, Arkansas teachers spend, on average, $500 from their own pockets to make sure every student has what they need.
That’s why THV11, Kroger, and Heart of Arkansas United Way have partnered together to help elementary schools and teachers, as we’ll be collecting supplies for Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski County Special school districts.
Here are some ways to help this year:
- Collect school supplies and donate!
- A number of businesses in the metro are collecting supplies, offering discounts, and presenting drop-off bins for donated items.
- THV11 will be live at the following Kroger locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where you can shop for and drop off supplies:
- Monday, August 9: McCain Blvd, collecting for NLRSD
- Tuesday, August 10: 8415 W. Markham St. for LRSD
- Wednesday, August 11: 14000 Cantrell Rd. for PCSSD
- You can also donate online here.
- And shop for school supplies on Amazon here.
- The following items are most needed:
- Dry erase board erasers
- Dry erase markers
- Plastic rulers
- Crayola markers and crayons
- Red ballpoint pens
- Black ballpoint pens
- #2 pencils
- Elmer’s glue sticks and liquid glue
- Highlighters
- Pink erasers
- Spiral notebooks and composition notebooks, wide ruled
- Loose leaf paper, wide ruled
- Kids’ scissors
- Twin pocket folders
Supplies will be provided to the following schools:
North Little Rock School District
- Amboy Elementary
- Glenview Elementary
- Meadow Park Elementary
- Ridge Road Elementary
- Seventh Street Elementary
Little Rock School District
- Bale Elementary
- Martin Luther King Elementary
- Meadowcliff Elementary
- Rockefeller Elementary
- Romine Elementary
- Stephens Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Watson Elementary
- Western Hills Elementary
Pulaski County Special School District
- College Station Elementary
- Daisy Bates Elementary
- Harris Elementary
- Landmark Elementary
- Lawson Elementary
- Oak Grove Elementary
- William Jefferson Clinton Elementary