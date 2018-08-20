CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The class of 2022 has arrived at the University of Central Arkansas. As the students and their families moved into residence halls Sunday, August 19, they had help from hundreds of volunteers.

"It was like a pit crew," said Cindy Watson as she dropped off her daughter Hannah.

More than a thousand current UCA students and members of the Conway community were waiting at the curb as Watson and her classmates arrived. They gathered everything from the vehicles and helped carry the items upstairs -- trying to alleviate the stress that's so common during a time of transition.

"It was very easy," Hannah said. "I'm very thankful to the volunteers that helped unpack."

University President Dr. Houston Davis, who is starting his second full year on-campus, believes the move-in experience is among many things drawing more students to UCA.

"Our students are special, and this community steps up in ways that are unmatched in higher education," Davis said.

Early figures show a freshman class of more than 2,000 students -- the biggest since 2015.

"We're excited about that," Davis said. "That means we have momentum headed in the right direction."

UCA student convocation is Monday and classes resume on Thursday, August 23.

