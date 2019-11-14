LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, Little Rock teachers lined the streets near Central High School to begin the one-day strike.

Little Rock teachers, parents, and students have started chanting and picketing outside, protesting the Little Rock Education Association's loss of collective bargaining rights and proposals to reconstitute the district when the five-year state takeover runs out early next year.

Some of the signs on display outside Little Rock Central High School:

LRSD teachers' one-day strike

We will update this article as the day continues.

