Jonesboro student excels in Diamond Journalism Awards

JONESBORO, Ark. — Student journalist Rangsiya Faihin with the Delta Digital News Service (DDNS) at Arkansas State University placed as a finalist in the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards at a ceremony in North Little Rock.

The Diamond Journalism Award is a regional competition that recognizes excellence among students and professionals from Arkansas and six other bordering states.

Faihin also won in multiple photography categories, including “Student – Photo Spread/Essay” as both the winner and as subsequent finalists for her works titled, “Linemen At Work,” “Arkansas Roots Music Festival” and “Road Sign Work.”

"The photographer took something that is somewhat mundane and turned it into art and a story at the same time. Great use of tight and wide shots to convey the work,” said a competition judge.

Faihin also won the “Student – Feature Photo” category with “Searching for Blackberries,” and was a finalist in the “Student – News Photo” category with “Auto Collision.”

“Photography is fun. I feel very humble to win these awards,” Faihin said.

Her work has also been published multiple times in The Jonesboro Sun.

Faihin credited her multimedia journalism instructor and DDNS adviser Terrance Armstard for guidance during the competition process.

Armstard said the Diamond Journalism Award offers opportunities for students to exercise a variety of media skillsets at a professional level.

“Students have the opportunity to hone the skills they learn daily in the School of Media and Journalism. Opportunity is everywhere and available daily, so the more students get involved, the more professional and real-world ready they will become,” Armstard explained.

This year's competition drew 379 entries in more than 80 professional and student categories.

The competition is sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists— judges included members of the SPJ chapters in three other states.