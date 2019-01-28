The Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp celebrated its 144th graduation ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 27 for the Alternative Classroom Experience.

Thirty-three elementary school students spent the last few weeks living in a boarding-school environment.

They received their certificate of achievement for completing the program -- which helps improve their performance in school, their behavior and their self-esteem.

"We want to give kids an immersion in, sometimes, an old fashioned learning environment, where late at night in the cabin, someone is there to help them with their problems that they struggle with in the school, help them with their problems in sharing and through this component they turn into brothers and sisters," Sanford Tolette said, executive director of Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp.

The students also learned outdoors skills, like pitching a tent and cooking a meal.