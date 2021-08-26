Cabot parents voice concerns at Lonoke County Court over school district's mask mandate

Cabot Public Schools is one of the districts in the state that's heading to court over its decision to mandate masks in schools.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Cabot Public Schools is among a couple of others that are heading to court over the decision to mandate masks in their schools.

Parents, the district's superintendent, and lawyers argued over the heated topic of whether or not masks can be mandated in the school district.

A hearing at the Lonoke County Court House started at 1:00 p.m. and lasted nearly two hours.

About eight parents were inside and were ready to express their disagreement with the school's decision.

Only three parents took the stand to state that the mandate simply violates their parental rights.

One parent said that their child has a brain disability and requiring them to wear a mask would violate the 504 plan that protects people with disabilities from discrimination.

Another big argument made from those opposing the requirement is that requiring mask would psychologically affect their children.

Laura McNeil has children in Cabot Public Schools, but they are not attending classes in-person because of the ongoing mandate.

She said that her son wore a mask last school year, which had a horrible impact on him.

"He thought that he had to wear a mask even outside in our backyard to jump on a trampoline and he thought if he did not that he was going to die, and that is something a six-year-old should not have to think about," McNeil said.

Both sides also argued medical, religious, and philosophical exemptions.

Before the lawsuit was filed, Dr. Tony Thurman, superintendent of Cabot Public Schools, said that he met with the school board in an emergency session.

The board decided to create a 30-day policy for the mask requirement in the schools.

Before that emergency meeting, the only exception that was recognized for the mask mandate was a medical exemption.

After the meeting, the district began to accept religious exemptions from parents that provide written documentation. As of now, they have not denied any of the exemptions.

They will not, however, grant philosophical exemptions for parents.

Thurman said even though there was no outcome today, he is happy that the judge is taking her time to look over the evidence and documents from both sides.

"Students need to be at school on site. And as long as the guidelines are as they say, we need kids there, then we feel like face coverings are the best way to go because it does eliminate a large number of probable close contacts," Thurman said.

The judge concluded today shortly after 3:00 p.m. and is expected to enter her order tomorrow.