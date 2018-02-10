LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – 1,743 people ventured out to Mount Holly Cemetery last year to attend Parkview Art/Science Magnet High School's annual presentation of Tales of the Crypt.

This one-of-a-kind production features historic Arkansas figures such as Eleanor Counts, Quatie Ross, and David O. Dodd. Sixteen different couples are portrayed at the cemetery during the performances.

Under the direction of drama teacher Tamara Zinck, selected drama students are each assigned one of Mount Holly's interred to portray.

The students then write a four-minute monologue or duet scene based on their research. The students begin researching their characters the spring before.

“Helps students to become aware of the past and really how it connects with the present,” said Zinck. “It is fun. They like wearing the period costumes and I think they gain a new appreciation for air conditioning because we dress them in the appropriate attire for that time period.”

Local costume designer Debi Manire creates historically accurate costumes for each character. Student tour guides will escort groups from gravesite to gravesite while educating them about the cemetery's 175-year history.

“Learn about a culture in a different way, that you don’t learn about in history class,” said Zinck.

24 years ago, one of Parkview’s English teachers came up with this activity. It honors the people buried at Mount Holly Cemetery.

Although it takes place the same month as Halloween, the event is meant to be historic rather than spooky. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes that will allow them to traverse the sometimes-uneven paths through the cemetery. There will be tours on both the north and south sides of the cemetery both lining up at the east gate.

Mount Holly Cemetery is located at 1200 South Broadway in Little Rock, Arkansas. Admission is free to the public; however, donations to Mount Holly Cemetery are appreciated. Tours, lasting approximately 45 minutes, will begin at 6 p.m. on October 9. The final tour will begin at 8 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.

