LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kindergarten through 12th grade students who attend the LISA Academy held their Language and Culture festival for the 8th time.

“It’s a student production where there’s competitions in language and dance and music,” Asst. Superintendent and Middle School Principal Louanne Baroni said.

One hundred students make sights, sounds and tastes of other cultures all available under one roof.

“Part of Lisa Academy’s tradition is that we really embrace the diversity of our student population and this event has grown every year and gotten bigger and bigger,” Baroni said.

The festival is free to the public and encourages the community to learn about each other’s backgrounds.

“I think the biggest thing to walk away with is that we’re all different," Baroni said, "but we can all come together and celebrate our differences and embrace and enjoy one another.”

Senior, Leticia Valadez, and her peers learned a merengue dance to perform at the festival.

“It’s a really pretty experience to get them out of their norms, like teach them to move their hips and be all silly and goofy and also get them to like it as well,” Valadez said.

She said it’s always good to learn more about the people around you.

“People in their day to day lives get very used to their own cultures. Sometimes when you’re only used to your own culture you don’t really except other cultures as much," Valadez said. "But by bringing this to light to them they get to see and appreciate the good highlights of other cultures and learn more and it just helps them respect and love other cultures as well.”