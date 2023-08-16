LRSD offering AP American Studies to students this school year

The Little Rock School District announced that they plan to continue offering AP African American Studies to students this school year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District (LRSD) announced on Wednesday that they plan to continue offering AP African American Studies after it was announced that the course wouldn't be considered for AP credit at Arkansas schools this year.

LRSD released the plan, sharing that the district is proactively working towards providing "rich and comprehensive" learning experiences to its students and that it will move forward with offering the AP course this school year.

The school district pointed at diversity and inclusivity and stated that the course will help LRSD recognize the importance of those two qualities in the classroom.

LRSD said that AP African American Studies will be weighted the same as all other AP courses. This means that students will be able to take the AP exam without having to pay for it. The district shared that it will also continue to work closely with the College Board regarding content and curriculum.

"AP African American Studies will allow students to explore the complexities, contributions, and narratives that have shaped the African American experience throughout history, including Central High School’s integral connection," LRSD said in a statement.

The district said that course's inclusion will help develop empathy and critical thinking skills in students and make them more well-rounded.

"Our educators are committed to providing engaging and thought-provoking lessons that encourage critical thinking, empathy, and a deep appreciation for cultural diversity. We firmly believe that this addition to our curriculum will not only enhance academic knowledge but also contribute to the development of well-rounded individuals prepared to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world," LRSD said.

This statement comes after recent reports came out that the Arkansas Department of Education stated that an AP class on African American Studies wouldn't be offered or recognized for course credit as an AP course for the 2023-2024 year.

An image that circulated around social media showed that the course was deleted from the Course Code Management System, which is used by the state's education department to verify courses.

AP African American Studies was was offered as a pilot class during the 2022-2023 school year at Little Rock Central High and The Academies at Jonesboro High, which were a part of 60 schools across the country.

Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva elaborated on the course's status when we asked him about it. Oliva claimed a lack of teacher training for not considering the course, but the College Board said it offered summer programs on every AP course as "professional development for teachers."