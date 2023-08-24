Little Rock School District board shows support for AP African American studies course

Arkansas Sen. Clarke Tucker and Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford attended the meeting as the board passed a resolution unanimously to support the district.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District board met Thursday night for the first time since the start of school, and they had a significant resolution.

The board showed its support for those teaching AP African American studies.

Arkansas Sen. Clarke Tucker began the meeting with a big announcement, but that wasn't the only surprise as Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford also came to show support.

"African American history reveals the lived experiences of our people," Eckford said.

Tucker explained his work to ensure every Little Rock School District student taking the AP African American studies course would not have to pay the exam fees.

However, he's putting the money elsewhere since the school district plans to cover those costs.

"We created the Ruthie Walls AP African American Studies Scholarship," Tucker said.

The scholarship honors the woman teaching the class and will be handed out yearly to one student in the course.

We spoke to one student who is currently enrolled, Mecca Walls. She explained how important it is to her to have the opportunity to learn about Black history.

"I'm fortunate to be able to go to a school with so much meaning to it," Walls said. "With all that's going on right now, it makes me feel an emotional connection to the Little Rock Nine because we are recreating similar history."