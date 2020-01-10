Little Rock Central High closed rest of the week due to coronavirus exposure

According to school officials, Little Rock Central High School has closed the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 exposure.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to school officials, Little Rock Central High School has closed the rest of the week due to a coronavirus exposure after four students in the athletics program tested positive for the virus.

The school says that at this time, at least 85 students and four staff members need to be quarantined.

Students should be able to access their lessons through their teacher and Schoology.

More info from LRSD Spokesperson Pam Smith:

LRSD will utilize the remainder of this week to work with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and LRSD's POC team to continue efforts on contact tracing, and to deep clean and sanitize the school. Decisions regarding school for the week of October 5th-9th will be made later this week.