Central High breaks ground for first renovations in 50 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A landmark event happened at one one of the most historic sites in Little Rock as Central High School broke ground for its first major expansion and renovations in 50 years.

Friday was a celebration indeed as the first renovations in five decades took its first step forward.

The groundbreaking took place on Friday morning on the front lawn of Central along 1500 Little Rock Nine Way at 10 a.m.

Renderings were released showing off the upgrades that the school will receive as part of its $60 million upgrades. There will be a completely new science building constructed.

That building will be replacing the original laboratory spaces that were built in 1927, which students were still using.

Further down 16th Street, a new two-story fieldhouse will be located in the south end zone by Quigley Stadium. The fieldhouse will include an indoor practice field, cheer and wrestling rooms, and a new weight room.

This is a project that's been years in the making as voters approved money for the project as part of a millage increase two years ago.

Sarah Bennings, who is an alum, is working with the architecture firm that will bring these upgrades to life.

"One of the most historic high schools in the state. Tremendous academic and athletic accomplishments [and] they need and deserve facilities that represent and support that," Bennings said.