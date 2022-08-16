As the school year begins, the Little Rock City Board passes various school-related resolutions

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock City Board passed a string of measures for children's safety and education in the city on Tuesday.
Students that attend Little Rock School District will continue to have a school resource officer provided by the city for this academic year.
The city board agreed that they would also allow a school resource officer for the Pulaski County Special School District to be placed at Joe T. Robinson Middle and High schools this year.
The board also passed a resolution to give almost $300,000 for prevention programs for after-school and out-of-school care.
Organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Life Skills For Youth, Brandon House, Our House, and Bridge2Success will all be receiving a portion of those funds.
While the contract is only for four months, the city said they have been working to extend that contract for the rest of the academic year.