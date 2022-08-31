Little Rock educator leads construction technology class

An educator at the Metropolitan Career Technical Center in Little Rock is changing how students learn construction technology in a fun, interactive class.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students in the construction technology class at the Metropolitan Career Technical Center in Little Rock are always on the move.

In traditional classes, students are usually expected to sit down and stay quiet, but not at Metro— this classroom can get as loud as a pep rally.

The class is led by Toyoshima Gray, a passionate teacher and two-year president of Chicot Elementary PTA, with a bold vision for the future.

The class opens with Gray "clapping it up" along with the students, followed by an energetic yell of "chostonstruction" from the group.

The students knew the drill even though it was still early on in the school year.

According to Gray, teaching construction work was a perfect fit since her father worked in maintenance.

"So I've been around tools all my life," Gray explained. "I used to take apart, you know, different tools that he had, and I'd get in trouble, but I always loved working around machinery, around different tools, especially power tools."

Gray has been at Metro for four years now and said that she loves being in a school environment, helping teachers, and engaging with students.

Two of the main learning tools at Metro include communication and teamwork, which Gray has utilized in her teaching.

In the spring, students will have a chance to become entrepreneurs through an interactive project where they are given materials and instructed to create something marketable out of them.

"And they build something out of nothing," Gray said.

Their creations will then be sold in a special silent auction— but perhaps the biggest thing these students will build is confidence.

Just like Devin Gray, a gold medalist in the State Skills Competition in Leadership in Atlanta, Georgia, and National Skills Competition with All 50 States.

"I thought I had won, 'cause that was my mindset, was I thought I won, but I came out 4th place," he said.

But that wasn't good enough for Devin, and he's decided next time he's going to win.

"I'm gonna bring home a gold medal," he added.

That's part of Gray's reason for staying active in and out of class— the energy that comes from knowing you're in the right place.

"I love helping students. I love helping people anytime and I just have to say what's on my heart. Anytime God gives me the opportunity to be a blessing to someone, else I take advantage of it," Gray explained.