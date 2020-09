The Little Rock School District will distribute food to parents of virtual students.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Little Rock School District will offer an opportunity for parents of virtual students to pick up 5-breakfast and 5-lunch meals on the same day, if they choose, to make it more convenient for those families.

Pick up is from 8 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. every day.

You do have to register and fill out a form to participate.