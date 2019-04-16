LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's testing going on right now and still more than a month left in school, but districts across the state are getting progress reports this week.

A new tranche of data has been released by the Arkansas Dept. of Education, the information is vital in Little Rock where the state-controlled district has some specific goals to meet.

“There's growth there in all grade levels but we still have some challenges,” said Little Rock School District superintendent Mike Poore.

The 42 schools in the state’s capital city are being run by the ADE with the clock ticking down until a decision has to be made over restoring local control or making foundational changes. Poore sees progress in the latest numbers.

“The one that's the most positive for the Little Rock school system is our graduation rate,” he said. “That growth rate is significant, and especially in an urban environment to have that kind of metric of improvement is extremely positive.”

District-wide, 5-year graduation rates from the city's five high schools jumped by 10% driven largely by a nearly 15% jump at Little Rock Central High. Even troubled Hall High saw a rise in both 4-year and 5-year rates. Hall has been an “F” grade school that has been stubbornly difficult to generate improvement.

“Hall had growth across the board in terms of its academic performance last year,” said Poore. “The students that came in last year and came in in August and tested last year in April and May, they had growth across the board.”

ACT Aspire testing is going on right now. The ADE has already indicated improved test scores at the 22 distressed schools will be an important factor in returning local control to the district.

“We want all of our schools obviously to show growth and improve performance, but in particular it's important in Little Rock with the takeover that we impact those schools that are ‘F’ schools,” said Poore.

The ADE is encouraging parents and taxpayers to dive into the data at this link.

In addition to information about student achievement and growth, graduation rates, college readiness, teacher quality, school expenditures, and long-term goals, the 2018 reports feature several new components.

Data about homeless students, students in foster care, gifted and talented students, and students of military families are available, as well as several new modules.

"I encourage students, parents, educators, and community members to spend time reviewing the reports for their school and district," ADE Commissioner Johnny Key said.

"The reports, combined with other available data and information, should be used to guide conversations regarding continuous school improvement. Together, we will provide a student-focused education to all students in Arkansas."