LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The school year has just started, and a campaign has already launched focusing on attendance.

The Heart of Arkansas United Way, AR Kids Read, Optimist International, and the Little Rock School District have joined forces for the campaign.

The effort will last all through September because it is. “Attendance Awareness Month.” The campaign is called ‘Feet to the Seat’ and aims to encourage school attendance.

Chronic absence is something they’ve found concerning in Arkansas. The Little Rock School District said students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10 percent of the school year. This is equivalent to missing two days a month.

AR Kids Read staff said over half of the elementary schools in the Little Rock School District have a chronic absent rate of 10 percent or more. Also, a report done by Attendance Works and the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University found almost 70,000 Arkansas students were chronically absent during the 2015-2016 school year.

‘Feet to the Seat’ organizers said several problems stem from low attendance. Students aren’t as likely to read at their grade level by the third grade, may not be proficient in math once reaching middle school, and are less likely to graduate high school.

They’ve also found that students who attend class regularly develop better social skills.

