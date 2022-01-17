Parents, teachers of LRSD react to decision of returning to in-person class

The LRSD superintendent sent an update saying all schools will be back to in-person learning on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock School District teachers and students will be going back to class on Tuesday.

The superintendent sent an update saying all schools will be back to in-person learning this week.

"I'm to the point where I'm ready for them to go back. There's a lot of anxiety that comes with that, but you have to pick the pros and cons and figure out what serves them best," said Ashley Simmons, an LRSD parent.

Monday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Poore sent a letter saying all schools in the district would return to in-person learning, but he still urges everyone to keep following public health measures.

Simmons said both of her LRSD children are ready to go back.

"They're both vaccinated, so I feel like the chances of them getting seriously ill at this point is probably not really high. I feel pretty confident in the vaccine," said Simmons.

Last week, LRSD had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas schools with more than 400 people sick.

It's something that concerned parents and teachers.

"We can't space them out all the time. They're still going to eat lunch with each other. They're still kids," said Emily Harrell, a teacher at Pinnacle View Middle School.

Harrell's class started back last Wednesday, but after being in class one day... almost half the students were absent the next day.

"Students are missing so much instruction that it makes it difficult to plan going forward... because I can post my stuff online, but if they're out and they are actually sick, they're not looking at that and nor do I blame them," said Harrell.

The pandemic has been difficult for parents, teachers, and students alike. For some teachers, it even has them wondering about whether to change careers.

"It is just exhausting being in the class room right now, so if I found something and still making about the same or whatever and I could leave, I'd probably leave until things are back to normal, because this is just really hard on everybody," said Harrell.