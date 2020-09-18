Little Rock Southwest High School closed to students, staff on Monday

The school's principal said LRSD will use the time to discuss the future of in-person learning after several students have tested positive for COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark —

In a press release from Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School, Principal Marvin Burton announced the campus would be closed to all students and staff on Monday, September 21.

The school will also be closed for all extracurricular activities over the weekend.

According to the release, several students have tested positive for COVID-19. The Little Rock School District is taking the time to disinfect the campus, as well as discuss the future of on-site learning for the students.