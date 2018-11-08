LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - Monday isn’t just the start of the school year for Lonoke School District -- It’s the start of a new program.

What’s called the ‘Business Education Cooperative’ is an initiative starting this year.

Superintendent (Interim), John Tackett, said 8th and 9th graders will be given Chromebooks to develop portfolios.

The district has partnered with businesses in the community to develop opportunities for them after high school. Teachers were able to also learn what local businesses are looking for in employees.

A wide range of business professionals hope to provide things like internships and job shadowing for students.

The initiative aims to keep graduates in town by providing more job options or to come back after college to start their careers.

