LRAFB University Center officially opens DoD STARBASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base University Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday after opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program.

DoD STARBASE is an educational program primarily geared towards fifth-grade students that allows them to participate in engaging “hands-on – minds-on” activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Colonel Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, cut the ribbon at the ceremony, and expressed her support for the program.

“Little Rock Air Force Base has enjoyed a rich partnership with our surrounding school districts supporting STEM opportunities utilizing robust content of “hands-on – minds-on” educational initiatives,” Col. Ochoa said.

“We believe that when young students participate in this type of learning, they develop a stronger, more confident mindset,” Col. Ochoa added.

STARBASE was created to expose young people to technological environments through hands-on instruction and activities.

In addition to this, they aim to connect students with positive civilian and military role models from the armed forces.

“The stronger mindset developed with the addition of this STARBASE location will result in critical thinking skills and help to cultivate a workforce ready to defend our nation,” Ochoa said.