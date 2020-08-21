LREA votes to give phased-in option a chance over first week of school

The association said they will reconvene and reconsider the situation after carefully evaluating conditions and changes throughout the next week.

They wanted to be clear health and safety of the children and educators is their top priority, said in the release.

The release from LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon states, in part, "We will not be used as pawns in the dangerous political game the Governor is playing with our children's lives. If we continue to see that our schools are unsafe and that our students and educators continue to be treated as dispensable, we will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to prevent unwarranted exposure and illness from COVID-19."