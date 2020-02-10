LRSD announces early release on Wednesdays after public feedback

Each Wednesday, Elementary students will be released at 12:15 p.m. High school students will be released at 1:15 p.m. through the rest of the semester.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is from September 30.

The Little Rock School District announced Friday their in-person students will be released early every Wednesday throughout the rest of the semester, starting October 7.

The announcement is a result of public feedback, according to the district.

Each Wednesday, Elementary students will be released at 12:15 p.m. High school students will be released at 1:15 p.m. Pre-K will attend a normal school day.

The district says the remaining portion of the day will be used to give teachers more time with virtual students and lesson planning.

Students who need to remain on campus may do so and will be monitored.

The early release will be evaluated at the end of the semester.