Little Rock School District postpones graduations due to severe weather threat

With a threat of severe weather for this Tuesday, LRSD has made the decision to postpone graduations at War Memorial Stadium and reschedule for Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has rescheduled their graduation ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School and Little Rock Central High School were both set to have their commencement ceremonies on Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium. Due to a severe weather threat they have now been postponed.

Both ceremonies will now be happening this Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Parkview High School's ceremony will be held at 10:00a.m and Central High School's ceremony will follow promptly at 12:30p.m.

There is no word yet on if the graduation ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday have been affected.