Little Rock School District lifts mask mandate as transmission levels decline

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District's Board of Education had a special meeting Thursday night to re-evaluate the mask mandate.

They voted to remove the mask mandate as transmission levels remain low to moderate.

"I will tell you that I believe as your superintendent, and that's why I'm making this recommendation tonight. We do need to move forward," said LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore.

The district's new "Ready for Learning Plan" stated that the decision on whether to go back to wearing masks would be based on the CDC's weekly "Community Levels" update.

If transmission levels get rise again, the district could return to mask mandates.

"This board has been thoughtful all the way through. We've really put the priority on patient safety, put the priority on public health and children's health experts," said LRSD Board President Greg Adams.

The board also voted to end quarantining and contact tracing, but there will still be isolation guidelines if someone has caught COVID.

"If somebody is positive they would still need to isolate and be at home until it was a safe time to return to school," said Adams.

Teachers are still able to use COVID leave pay and if they have to take time off for the virus, they are eligible to be reimbursed for the days they miss.