Here's a list of the candidates to be Little Rock School District's superintendent

Little Rock School District has taken in applications and the school board has decided who they will interview to become the next superintendent for the district.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is narrowing down the list in their search for the next superintendent.

"It's exciting because we had the opportunity to impact the future of the district in a really positive way," said LRSD Board President Greg Adams during the special meeting Wednesday night.

The LRSD Board, alongside an independent firm, has been taking in applications for the next superintendent since January.

The board saw 12 applicants for the position, while five people were recommended by the firm for the board to consider.

Only one of those had Arkansas ties--Lloyd Jackson, a native of Texarkana. Jackson got his degrees from Henderson State University and UA-Little Rock.

He then taught in the Hot Springs School District where he advanced to Deputy Superintendent, but now currently works in Kansas City, Missouri as an Assistant Superintendent.

The other four candidates are David Dude of Illinois, Eric Thomas of Georgia, Jermall Wright of Mississippi, and Stephanie Jones of Illinois.

The board went into executive session to confirm the independent firm's recommended candidates and went on to extend interviews to everyone except David Dude.