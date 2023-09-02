Little Rock School District looks to add sick days and earlier start to next school year

The Little Rock School District board had a work session on Thursday night to discuss items that will be on the agenda for their next meeting at the end of February.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District board members met on Thursday night during a work session to talk about changes that could impact teachers and students.

One of those changes that were discussed would be adding extra days of sick time for teachers who may have used all of theirs for COVID.

The district is recommending giving back 2 days of sick time, but the superintendent said that this would not carry over to the next year.

"It's a way for staff who have already exhausted their sick days to be able to have some additional days that they can use if they have already been out for COVID," said LRSD Superintendent Jermall Wright.

LRSD has also been looking at changing the calendar for the next school year.

If the board gives its approval, the start day will be August 14. This is because of a new law that requires public schools to begin during the week of August 19.

"The most important thing for us was to get as many instructional days before December," said Superintendent Wright.

Dr. Wright also plans to give a presentation that recaps his first 100 days at the next board meeting— which would include visiting all the schools, meeting with district leaders, and getting familiar with the technology.

Though he explained that he's gotten a lot done, there's still more he wants to accomplish.