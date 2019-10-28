The Little Rock School District will be hosting a substitute teacher hiring event on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the LRSD Technology Center at 7701 Scott Hamilton Road in rooms 102 and 103.

Requirements:

18 years old

High school diploma/college transcript or teaching license

Cleared background checks (State, Federal and Child Maltreatment Central Registry)

To register for the event visit this website and click on District Orientation Meetings by state.

Make sure to have your email address and the email addresses of three references, and if possible, try to finish all video trainings in the application prior to this event.

Bring these items:

Copy of official college transcripts or teaching license (preferred, but not required)

I-9 verification (can include a passport or driver's license)

Social security card or driver's license and birth certificate