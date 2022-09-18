Central Arkansas moms work to close Spanish language barriers in education

Mamas Unidas Little Rock is making sure students that come from Spanish-speaking households have the resources and information they need to succeed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you are someone who is an immigrant or know someone who is, you know that there can oftentimes be somewhat of a struggle as you work to learn the language. You are expected to function in a society, where you lack the proper abilities to do so.

One organization in Arkansas is working to help make sure those issues are a thing of the past, by helping close those Spanish language barriers.

Mayca Alvarez is the president of Mamas Unidas Little Rock for education, a non-profit organization that helps students who come from Spanish-speaking households have the resources and information they need to help them succeed.

The organization began four years ago and the goal behind the organization is to help break the barriers that Hispanic families have.

Alvarez explained that she has experienced those barriers firsthand.

“When my son was a high school student, I was lost about how he could go to college,” said Alvarez. “He was a very good student he had good grades a 31 on the ACT but I do not know nothing about FAFSA about scholarships.”

Alvarez found other moms that had been experiencing the same thing and together they began to make a difference for their students.

“There is information on how the students can apply for scholarships, there is information on how students can apply for college,” said Alvarez

Unlike many of the other members in the group, Sandra Carmona Jobe isn't a mom, but she also knows firsthand how the students feel.

“I was first generation, low income at that time I was with DACA so everything when you think about barriers, I had those,” said Jobe.

Jobe has been able to help students who share her experience, through working with the organization.

“They come back and say thanks to you I was able to get a full ride thanks to you I got this scholarship or was accepted,” said Jobe.

Mamas Unidas has also been able to host workshops that have helped families feel seen.

“We can compare applying to scholarships like cooking tamales or other crazy examples that may be funny, but make people think with better-related things,” said Alvarez.

Maria Gutierrez is one of the founding members of the organization, and she hopes that their work will inspire the next generation to continue breaking barriers.

Hispanic parents are typically a driving force in their household, but if they are unable to understand the resources given to their children, then they are far less likely to use them.