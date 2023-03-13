Maumelle Charter Elementary unveils Bookworm Vending Machine

Students in kindergarten through third grade can now earn tokens and redeem them for a book of their choice from the vending machine.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle Charter Elementary School announced that they recently purchased and installed a Bookworm Vending Machine.

Students in kindergarten through third grade will now have the opportunity to receive a new book in exchange for a gold token.

The tokens can be earned in several ways, including achieving perfect attendance and displaying academic growth.

Principal Jennifer Hyde said that the vending machine was a dream that she and Assistant Principal Anna Wingfield shared for a while.

“We are excited to celebrate student successes and our students are working hard to earn tokens,” Hyde said. “The goal of the vending machine is to get books in the hands of students to develop and grow their love of reading,” said Wingfield.

The school was finally able to achieve this goal through the use of rewards money they received through the Arkansas School Recognition Program.