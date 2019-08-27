MAUMELLE, Ark. — A marching band halftime show usually includes catchy songs, flashy movements, and all-around fun. But this year, the Maumelle High School Marching Band is taking a step back to tell a different kind of story -- one they hope touches your heart.

"There is a sort of pride that comes with this type of show because you feel like it’s a story that needs to be told,” Junior Drum Major, Jillian Thomas said.

The show is titled “The Cure: A Survivor’s Story.”

It tells the story of a person from the moment they're diagnosed with cancer, all the emotions and trauma that they deal with, and their journey on a path toward survival.

“Our goal is to acknowledge those who've been through it. To celebrate those who've made it and to honor those who did not make it,” Band Director Kerry Blakemore said.

"It has themes of survival and persistence and growing strength through pain,” said Senior color guard captain Elisha Summers. “And that's what I'm really excited about because I feel like we all have something that we can bring, something we've experienced that we can show. Even if it’s not illness, there's something there that we can bring forth into a story."

The show is even more personal for Jillian Thomas.

"My mom is a 5 year cancer survivor. So this hits very close to home for me,” she said. “I was there when she was having her surgeries. I got to see when she was loopy in a chair with a big orange blanket. I feel like I'm doing this for my mom."

Blakemore said the goal is to convey a message of support for anyone dealing with a serious illness.

“We do a lot of things in pairs. When there's a soloist, they're never by themselves...little things like that to show that element of support,” he said. “When it seems like everything is going wrong, there's always someone there to support you."

Band members said they’re proud to be a part of the atmosphere on Friday nights during Maumelle football games.

"I've been to football games where there hasn't been a band, and the energy is lower and it’s a lot different,” Summers said. “You can have good players but it doesn't really matter if nobody's really into it. So I feel like building energy is an important role in the atmosphere and that's one of the main things we do."

"You don't see people taking a trip to concession during halftime. They're sticking around to see what the band is doing next because the excitement grows year to year,” Blakemore said.

Over the course of the season, the marching band will raise money by selling “Awareness Gear” like shorts, wristbands, etc. to donate to American Cancer Association on behalf of the band.