LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Oct. 7, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. was joined by members of the Little Rock Board of Directors as he presents a proposal for return of the Little Rock School District Schools to local control.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced that the city wants “full and complete local control of the Little Rock School District.” He is proposing for a temporary locally elected school board to be put in place until there is a full, democratically elected board in November 2020.

He said they are working to higher a chief education officer by January 1 to coordinate the undertaking of connecting the community, city, LRSD and the state.

A couple of Mayor Scott's other proposals include things like free pre-K, out of school summer enrichment and partnerships to give students work force development. He said it is all about uniting.

The state took control of the Little Rock School District in 2015 and it's five year deadline to fix students academic weakness ends on Jan. 28, 2020.

The state took control of LRSD after six schools had consistently low test scores.

At the end of August and the beginning of September, the Arkansas school Board of Education hosted four public forums that lead to heated debates as hundreds of teachers and parents begged for the state to bring back local control.

On Friday, Oct. 4, LRSD's latest tests results were announced.

Last spring's state-required ACT Aspire test results show eight of the Little Rock School District's 40 schools will receive "F" letter grades. The ratings will be one of the leading factors used by the state when it reconstitutes the district early next year after five years of control by the Arkansas Dept. of Education.

The future of the Little Rock School District is at the top of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s priority list.

"What happens with education is closely tied to our future and our economic viability," Scott said.

Scott said residents have been upset about a historic lack of involvement from the City of Little Rock as a government.

On Sept. 20, the state board for Arkansas department of education announced new framework for the LRSD. The plan would keep state-controlled district under a monitoring program, but would call for an election of a new nine member local school board.

The state board plans to establish three categories of schools:

Schools with at least a 'D' would be under new board School in transition Failing schools

The plan would kick in if schools remain in academic distress.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr is asking the State Board of Education to take up these proposals and pass them at their meeting this Thursday, Oct. 10.

