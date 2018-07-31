LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - As Metropolitan EMS (MEMS) searches for its next class of EMT trainees, the Little Rock agency is working to make sure its first responders are representative of the community they serve.

“Where we see an opportunity to do a better job is recruiting the Hispanic community and asking those folks to become part of this family so that we can have better representation in serving the broader community ourselves,” MEMS Executive Director Jon Swanson said.

MEMS holds several “EMT Rooke School” sessions throughout the year, with the next one starting Oct. 15.

“We train you from the beginning,” Swanson said. “We hire you as an employee and your first job is to go through the school and learn how to be an EMT,” he said.

Paramedic Leslie Gonzalez was hired as an entry-level EMT in 2015. She has since completed the additional training and certifications to become a paramedic.

“The opportunity landed on my lap actually, and it was just one of the best decisions I’ve made to pursue it,” Gonzalez said. “It was an opportunity to serve my community and I don't regret it, not one bit,” she said.

Gonzalez is bilingual and said that is helpful when treating patients who only speak Spanish.

“Even though we are looking for someone who is bilingual and [it’s] much needed, they also need to be fluent in English because all of our schooling is in English; communication with 90% of the people we have to communicate with are English speaking,” she said.

Swanson stressed MEMS is searching for people of all backgrounds. Those wishing to apply or learn more about the requirements can click here to visit the agency’s recruitment website.

© 2018 KTHV