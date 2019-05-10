LRSD middle school students receive free technology for learning initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Editor's Note: The video attached is about the LRSD budget for the upcoming school year.)

Three Little Rock School District middle schools have joined the Verizon Innovative Initiative focused on providing free technology, free internet access, and hands-on learning experiences to students.

Saturday, October 5 at Cloverdale Middle School, students from Cloverdale Middle, Mabelvale Middle, and Mann Magnet Middle received free iPads and service.

The market value of the Verizon Innovative Learning program’s donation to Little Rock School District is $5.4 million, including more than 2300 iPads.

LRSD teachers participated in the kick-off event by demonstrating how the new technology will be used in the classroom this year.

Since 2012, the Verizon Innovative Learning program has committed a total of $400 million to support education, helping students enhance their learning by infusing technology into the school’s curriculum.

