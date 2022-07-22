Moses Moody visits Little Rock to support AR Kids Read

Little Rock native and NBA champion Moses Moody has partners with AR Kids Read to help promote their annual Hoop Session event.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback and NBA champion Moses Moody returned to his home city of Little Rock today to help promote AR Kids Read's annual Hoop Session event.

The basketball-themed end-of-summer celebration is for Literacy Playground students in grades 1-5.

His message, “Real Ballers Read”, is meant to remind students of the importance of education and literacy.

Aside from his basketball career, Moody is also a literacy advocate and avid reader whose goal is to encourage students and promote reading culture among other basketball players.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was in attendance and declared the day "Moses Moody Day" after presenting him with a key to the city.

Moody spent the afternoon hanging out with the kids by playing basketball, reading, and dancing.