LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting every single one of us, and young kids are no exception. A new resource from UAMS could help them as they head back to daycare or school.

“My Teacher Wears a Mask” is a social story intended to help kids understand why their teacher is wearing a face covering.

“We know for young children that changes in appearance for a loved one can be confusing,” said Nikki Edge, a professor at UAMS and one of the book’s authors. “They might not even recognize their loved one, or masks can be even perceived as scary.

Teachers are already using the book, and UAMS is working with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to get copies into every licensed childcare program. Parents are also encouraged to download the story, read it to their kids, and complete the activities before they return to school.

You can download the printable version here.

Online version available here:

