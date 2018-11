According to the National Day Calender, National Family Literacy Day is observed each year on Nov. 1.

Celebrated across America, this day focuses on special activities and events that showcase the importance of family literacy programs.

First held in 1994, National Literacy Day kicks off National Literacy Month in November. During the month of November, there are many events which are held at schools, libraries and other literacy organizations.

Here are 10 suggestions on improving literacy at home, courtesy of the National Family Literacy Day website:

Get older siblings to read to their younger brothers and sisters Practice reading “popcorn” style. Each family member reads a page or two and passes the book to the next family member of their choice. Take turns choosing the book and reading location Plan themed reading nights Incorporate fun accessories. Make your own bookmarks for example Involve distant family and friends. That’s right, as much as we discourage kids getting hooked on phones, using Skype or Facetime to read a book to a distant friend or grandparent. . .MAGIC Read and watch. Choose a book that has been made into a movie. Read it first, then go see it at the picture show. Schedule it. With games and private lessons and play dates, it can be tough to find time to read together. Put it on the calendar. Book swap. Get other families involved in a periodic book swap. Dinner Talk. Bring books into the conversation at every get together.

