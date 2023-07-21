Batesville School District opens new family resource center

The Batesville School District has renovated and opened a new facility that will house numerous programs to service students and their families.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — One school district is working to meet families' needs by creating a new hub for the community.

This new facility has officially been named The Hub: Pioneer Family Resource Center.

It will be one of the largest within the state to service families and will house close to 10 different programs on its nearly 3,200-square-foot campus.

The Hub will be home for all student registration, home visiting programs, a migrant center, and even food and clothes pantries.

Through grants and partnerships, it took roughly $400,000 to renovate the space.

Now that it is up and running, the district hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting on Thursday to make it official.

Batesville School District’s motto is “Students First”, but Jamie Rayford of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce said that it’s so much more than that.

“I am so proud to say how much this district all the way from the staff to the teachers to the administrators, school leadership, the school board, everyone put students first, but not just students first. I'm so proud that the community is going to see that they put families first as well and this space is all about that," Rayford said.

The Hub will also take a new initiative to support parents by partnering up with different organizations to provide workforce classes, offer help with job applications, and interview clothes.

There will also be a home-visiting program, where staff can work with new parents within their own four walls.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Douglas said that the idea for this project all started many years ago and they are just happy to finally see it come to life.

"We really want this to be a usable space for our whole entire community and we want families to feel comfortable to come here whether they need help with a job application or paperwork or whatever it is we want them to feel comfortable to come in," Douglass described.

The district office has also relocated within the building to help reduce its carbon footprint within the city.