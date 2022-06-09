LRAFB launching 5th grade STEM-focused training program

5th graders in central Arkansas are about to have a weeklong course to learn all about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Students interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math are about to get new hands-on opportunities here in central Arkansas.

The Little Rock Air Force Base and Forge Institute will be launching a STEM-focused training program for 5th graders.

Robert Baker, director of Starbase Arkansas and affiliate of the Forge Institute, said that the program will encourage kids interested in STEM to pursue their studies.

"We want to show all the kids that this is a place they can come where we have people that believe in them," Robert Baker said.

He said that bringing the national program to Arkansas will give students a better idea of what a career in STEM could look like.

"The idea is we get the kiddos into the classrooms, and we present all the material to them, just like we would in school, we have a few more toys here," Baker said.

He said students will learn all sorts of things about robotics, computer-assisted design, and rockets.

"We can kind of shoehorn right into cyber capabilities, work in DOD, working with the government. And I think we all know that cyber is kind of the future and having a workforce that understands how to, you know, move around in that domain is very important," he explained.

They'll also learn about life in the military as well.

Terry Williams, a school liaison with the LRAFB, said that all central Arkansas school districts within an hour from the base can send students to attend the program.

"They'll get to go to Security Forces, do the canine demos, they'll get to go to LRS and get to see, you know, how we pack a bag going on deployment, how we get to do things like that," Williams said.

It's something Dr. Janice Walker with the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District has also had her eye on.

"I am hoping that we are the very first school district to sign up at least that's our goal. All of the administrators are excited," Dr. Walker said. "A lot of our teachers come out with their scholars, I always say that our adults are learners as well."

Dr. Walker believed that Starbase will benefit more than just fifth graders.

"So, when they [the teachers] come out, they will be learning STEM as well, right along with their students. When they get out here, they'll have a true appreciation of the partnership that we are forming with the Little Rock Air Force Base," Dr. Walker added.

A grand opening for the program will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the LRAFB University Center in Jacksonville.