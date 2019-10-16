LONOKE, Ark. — As technology evolves, so do ideas about education and the way that kids learn. A new program at Lonoke High School is allowing students to work at their own pace.

"Envision" is in its pilot year at Lonoke High School. It does away with the traditional 50-minute class period, and instead, allows students to master content in their own time.

"You can work on any class at any time during the day in whatever classroom you're in," freshman Charles Brewer said.

Brewer is one of about 75 students who are participating in Envision. Dr. John Tackett, Lonoke School District superintendent said the program ties in with the school district's college and career-readiness initiatives.

"Some students learn better in a more structured environment and then there are other students that may do better with a little more agency or ownership and they're allowed to progress based on mastery of the learning," Tackett said.

Students use an online program to complete core coursework at their own pace. They can come and go from classrooms, allocating more time in classrooms where they need more help.

"It's easy to stay on track. Sometimes I have to push myself a little bit because I've got to get work done today even though I don't feel like working," freshman Logan Bevis said. "Otherwise I'll be behind."

Students must meet certain completion goals. Teachers monitor their progress, grade their assignments, and answer questions along the way.

"The most exciting part for me is seeing the kids really take ownership of what they're doing instead of having someone else tell them what they need to do," social studies teacher Jessica Harbour said. "That concept that 'it's up to you and you're the one that decides' is really starting to take hold and seeing them be able to make those decisions on their own is really exciting to me."

Brewer is among Envision participants who hope to accelerate through their high school coursework.

"I'm actually going to try to finish all of my high school work by the end of my sophomore year, so I can go for an associate's degree during my junior and senior years.," Brewer said.

Click here to learn more about the Envision program.