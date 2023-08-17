New University of Arkansas facility aims to make the state the leader in semiconductors

The CHIPS America Summit allowed industry professionals to discuss how the state can lead and benefit from the semiconductor economy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville hosted the CHIPS America summit Thursday. The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors or CHIPS Act was passed in July 2022. The new law intends to ramp up computer chip production in America by strengthening manufacturing, supply chain efficiency, and national security with investments in funding.

The event allowed industry professionals and educators to discuss the opportunities in which the state can capitalize on development and research, specifically with a new facility.

The university began construction on the Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility, or MUSiC, this August. The new facility will allow the government, businesses of all sizes, and universities to prototype silicon carbide, which you usually can't do in the United States.

“The University of Arkansas is (and has been for many decades) a player in the area of semiconductors. And now we're doubling down on that by building our own FAB," said Alan Mantooth, an electrical engineering professor at the university. “It brings along opportunities for companies to relocate to Northwest Arkansas to take advantage of it, because the mission of the fab is not just traditional research, it will do that, but it'll also fill a manufacturing gap.”

Congressman Steve Womack spoke at the summit on how this will help Arkansas be distinguished in the field of semiconductors, despite his vote against the CHIPS Act.

“One of the reasons I believe the University of Arkansas is the ideal place for continued microelectronic investment is its proven track record in partnering with industry professionals and successfully leveraging northwest Arkansas’ stellar entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Womack.

Mantooth emphasized that the facility will teach students about working in the industry efficiently.

“That is also a rich place for students to learn as well because they'll be working arm in arm with industry folks,” said Mantooth.

The university will host a groundbreaking for the new MUSiC facility Friday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park.

