North Little Rock 7th, 8th grade campus goes remote 2 days this month

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock School District, the seventh and eighth grade campus is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5.

The Superintendent's message to the district said they could not ignore the news about the quick spread of the omicron variant throughout the country and in Arkansas.

"Positive cases have crept into our community, and we have been monitoring its effect on our district," the statement said. "As a school district, our primary responsibility is to provide a safe environment for our students and staff."