NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - With a new policy on board, North Little Rock High School students are wanting to choose class over playing hooky. Administrators introduced a new exemption policy, which all high school students, for the first time, can opt out of every semester test if they meet certain requirements.

It’s a new system the school hopes will boost attendance.

"This new policy instead of having a C average you have to have a B, so I study more,” said Aaron Sanders, a senior. "Right now I am on track. I have all A's and just one B. In 10th grade I just thought okay I’m just going to get a C and move on to the next class.”

“Any child can do this,” said Gwen Leger, school counselor. “As they are tracking their attendance and making sure they are coming to school and staying on top of their assignments and staying where they need to be that will contribute to raising our score."

North Little Rock High School received a "D" overall on Arkansas' 2017 School Performance Report Card and a 78.64 percent graduation rate in 2018.

“Anytime you can get kids to come consistently, to complete their assignments, to be involved in their classwork to be involved in their school, then you inherently are going to increase graduation rate because they are here,” said Leger.

Students like Sanders are changing their way of thinking, from unmotivated to motivated, so taking up to eight semester tests will be a thing of the past.

“When you have so many of them in that short amount of time, it can really damage someone’s grade if they aren't able to prepare,” said Josie Zakrzewski, a senior.

To qualify for the exemptions, students must have a B average for semester, have no more than four unexcused absences, and have no more than two tardy card infractions.

“I guess what I hope is that more and more kids will see that this is achievable and it'll be those kids that aren't normally rewarded for doing academically well,” said Leger.

