North Little Rock School District looking for feedback on possible return of school uniforms

Families in North Little Rock may have to already think about back-to-school shopping as NLRSD is considering bringing back uniforms for K through 8th grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock School District is looking for feedback on the potential return of school uniforms, which were initially removed from kindergarten through eighth grade when the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

NLRSD Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said there are many reasons for a potential return of school uniforms and mentioned safety as the primary reason.

"I will say it's the thing that keeps me up at night, that I am constantly thinking about," Pilewski said about school safety. "There are many important components of why this is a good reason to bring it back. School safety would be one."

The district is looking for feedback via a questionnaire. NLRSD is mainly looking for answers to two questions— are you in favor of students wearing hoodies? Are you in favor of school uniforms?

The questionnaire will be active through the end of the week.

"Structure, a routine that students need, can be one benefit of wearing school uniforms," Pilewski said.

The idea was brought up in a parent focus group meeting. Pilewski said he'd heard the pros and cons but had noticed some people worrying about the cost.

"If we go down this road, we're not going to allow any child not to have a school uniform," Pilewski said. "We're going to provide that for them."

With cost being a non-factor, Pilewski is centering his focus on safety. He admitted there had been behavioral challenges, specifically at middle school campuses.

Cleaning up conduct is something Pilewski said the school district wants to do and referenced the possible dress code as a step in the right direction.

"I think in some cases, we have an image out there that we need to change," Pilewski said. "I think this is one way to do that."

Although there's no guarantee that this change could happen, Pilewski said it's all about returning to normal.

"That, to me, is at the heart of this," Pilewski said. "It's about getting into systems, getting in structure, getting students back into routine, and creating a sense of belonging."