NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock school board has voted to not renew superintendent Bobby Acklin's contract.

The decision came late Thursday night, April 23, during a virtual board meeting.

The board voted publicly four-to-three to terminate Acklin's contract. Acklin had served as north little rock's superintendent since October 2018.

Assistant Superintendent Keith McGee will take over the role until the school board finds a permanent replacement.

