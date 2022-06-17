North Little Rock School District proposes adding 11 armed officers

The school district's board approved an initial proposal to add 11 armed security officers as well as 27 unarmed security officers.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In response to the deadly Uvalde school shooting, the North Little Rock Board of Education approved an initial proposal to add 11 armed and nearly 30 unarmed security officers for its schools.

The proposal was announced by Superintendent Dr. Gregory J. Pilewski as part of an effort to reorganize the North Little Rock School District's safety, security, and emergency services department.

In the proposal, the district would add 11 armed school security officers at its nine elementary schools, Pike View Early Childhood Center, and North Little Rock Academy.

It would add 27 unarmed school security officers in addition to the armed school resource officers from the police department at the middle schools and high school.

A security captain and two sergeants will also be added to "provide supervision and accountability." The plan also includes three positions to oversee cameras, alarms, and other safety measures.

“Under the visionary leadership of our Director, Chief Hayward Finks, our proposed reorganization plan will provide a robust, proactive infrastructure to keep our students and staff safe. This demonstrates our continued commitment that safety and security is our top priority,” said Dr. Pilewski.

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers died at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas after a gunman entered the school. The school district's police force took over an hour before confronting and fatally shooting the gunman.

Locally and nationally, officials have been working to find solutions and compromises on how to better address school and gun safety following a string of mass shootings in America.

A bipartisan Senate group have outlined a framework outlined a framework that would address some issues, including offering states incentives to implement "red flag" laws.